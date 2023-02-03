Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 157.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 320.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

