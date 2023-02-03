Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.07-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.18.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.47. 3,019,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $284,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.