Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.17

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €103.17 ($112.14) and traded as high as €112.05 ($121.79). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €111.60 ($121.30), with a volume of 193,071 shares changing hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

