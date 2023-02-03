Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $187.98 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $187.98 million and $2.14 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 83.2% higher against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

