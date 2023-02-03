Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

