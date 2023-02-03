Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 5.2%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 193,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 429,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Benson Hill Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $435,874 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 690.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,270 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $5,206,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

