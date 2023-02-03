Berenberg Bank Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RNO opened at €39.03 ($42.42) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.56.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.