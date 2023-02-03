Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $81.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $91.42 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

