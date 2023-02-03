BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 2.3%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 9,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
BeWhere Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.13 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Recommended Stories
