Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Bill.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

