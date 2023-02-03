Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $128.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after buying an additional 150,798 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

