Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

