Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

