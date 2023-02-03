Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $999.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.04 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.14.

BILL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

