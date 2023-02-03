Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $999 million-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.77 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $128.91 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 184.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 196,366 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

