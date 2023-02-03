Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $128.91, but opened at $97.74. Bill.com shares last traded at $102.83, with a volume of 3,516,417 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.78.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after buying an additional 150,798 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

