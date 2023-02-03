Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. 92,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

