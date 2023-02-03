Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.27 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $16.90 or 0.00072305 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $296.06 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00200338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

