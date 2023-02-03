Bitcoiva Price Up 9.4% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $227.26 million and $320,999.29 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $14.16 or 0.00060152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,545.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00591286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.98009074 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $304,083.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

