BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 264,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.