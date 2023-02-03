BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 264,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
