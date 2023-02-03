BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 126,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,487. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

