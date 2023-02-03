BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 248,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,100. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.
Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
