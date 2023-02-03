BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 248,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,100. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

