BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 28th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.10 on Friday, hitting 16.94. The company had a trading volume of 199,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 22.49.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at $271,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

