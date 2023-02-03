BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

BMEZ stock traded up 0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 178,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,714. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 22.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 51.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

