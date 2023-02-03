BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,445. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

