BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,326. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

