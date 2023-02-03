Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 80,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,000. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

