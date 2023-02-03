Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 80,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,000. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.