BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
MUI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,951. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
