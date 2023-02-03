BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,951. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

