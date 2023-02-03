BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 220.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

