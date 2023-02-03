Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,903. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

