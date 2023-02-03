BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 127,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,760. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

