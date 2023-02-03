Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

SQ traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $87.28. 2,763,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,169,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.