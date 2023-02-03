Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
SQ traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $87.28. 2,763,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,169,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
