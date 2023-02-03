Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.14

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 35380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $674.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.