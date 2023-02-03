Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.53. 54,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 441,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $20,991,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 262.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 98.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

