B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.87) to GBX 485 ($5.99) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.50.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

