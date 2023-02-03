BMO Capital Markets Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $145.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Trading Up 2.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $134.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

