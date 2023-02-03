Boeing (NYSE:BA) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $209.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

