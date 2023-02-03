Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.95

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.95 and last traded at C$64.82, with a volume of 186181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.27.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

