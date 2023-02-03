Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.95

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.95 and last traded at C$64.82, with a volume of 186181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.