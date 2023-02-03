Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06), RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 102,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,333. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $286,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 539.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

