Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06), RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 102,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,333. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $286,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 539.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Earnings History for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

