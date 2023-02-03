Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Shares of BXP opened at $78.37 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
