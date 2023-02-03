Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

