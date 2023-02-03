Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.32 billion-$13.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.46 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86-1.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 5,589,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,837. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

