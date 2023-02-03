Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 5,875,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,995,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

