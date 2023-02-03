Braintrust Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.42 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $86.42 million and approximately $817,104.75 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00424097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.50 or 0.28926696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00463845 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

