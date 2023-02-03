Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 228,804 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 228,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $372,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. 246,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

