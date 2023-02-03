Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 1,481 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.02. 551,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.48 and its 200-day moving average is $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

