Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 989,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $10,115,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $667,694. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 295,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 2.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

