Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $15.58 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 856,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,345. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

