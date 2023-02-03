Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $15.58 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,583,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 856,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,345. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.
Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems
In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Drainage Systems Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
