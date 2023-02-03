Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.10. 171,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

