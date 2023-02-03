Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 19,417 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,581,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,913,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $293.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

